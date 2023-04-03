Dennis Alan Carbone

“I’m a lover, not a fighter,” Dennis was fond of saying. But a fighter he was for peace, equality and the decency of his fellow man.

Dennis Alan Carbone was born in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., on Tuesday, the 13th of April, 1943. It wasn’t until he moved to Wading River that he found his true callings. There Dennis joined the Riverhead High School varsity wrestling team and became the New York State high school wrestling champion in his weight class!

It was also there he discovered his ultimate métier, music. He learned the guitar from some neighborhood kids and soon found himself in The Satellites. After high school The Satellites became The Nocturnes, who became one of the most popular bands on Long Island. Dennis was soon to move on to The Down 5 and realize that most elusive of dreams for musicians: a record contract! The band was signed to Parrot Records, a subsidiary of London Records, and promptly released “I’m Takin’ It Home,” a song penned by Dennis that became a regional hit.

Dennis had married his first wife, Alice, by this time and as the calendar turned to 1965, their son, Dennis Jr., was born and the sometimes difficult life of being a working, touring musician began. Dennis and Alice’s marriage came to an end, while Dennis continued chasing the will-o’-the-wisp that is the music business. That ultimate success was not to be, but Dennis continued playing guitar, singing and writing songs — how could he not? It was who he was.

Dennis was the Pied Piper, the minstrel who would light up any room he walked into. He was the trickster — the one who always had a smile, a joke or a kind word. His smile was a day maker; his laugh and tender love touched everyone he encountered.

He met his life partner, Elizabeth “Betty” Piereira, and began a 50-year partnership (they tied the knot 30 years ago) that eventually led them to Betty’s country of birth, Trinidad. When they returned to the U.S., they embarked on their life’s work — playing music, writing poetry and advocating for the common man. As “The Minstrel and the Poet” they performed regularly for the people living on the streets of New York City as part of the Occupy Wall Street movement and anywhere else they could touch people. Eventually settling in Asheville, N.C., the couple would regularly appear at The Root Bar, presenting their unique brand of protest performance art, giving voice to the everyman.

Dennis was a dynamic and unique entertainer who owned any and every room he entered. Seeing him perform was uplifting, hilarious and thought provoking all at the same time!

Dennis passed away quietly after fighting a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was surrounded by family members, listening to music and being reminded how loved he was. Dennis was steadfast in his activism and beliefs but, most importantly, in his love for his wife, Betty. There will never be any such one again and he will be remembered by all those he touched.

