Police Blotters: 23-year-old arrested for DWI, Harassment reported at McDonald’s

Southampton Town Police arrested a 23-year-old Hampton Bays man for driving while intoxicated in Northampton Friday night.

Police said Henry Chavez Morales was stopped shortly before 10 p.m. for failing to maintain his lane of travel northbound on County Road 51 near Lake Avenue.

He was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to a police report. The vehicle was impounded.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old from Calverton for driving without a valid license in Flanders Friday.

Andre Webley was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations and released on an appearance ticket.

• An unknown person stole $30 from a vehicle on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside after smashing a window. The incident was reported to police last Thursday evening.

• Cecil Trent, 58, of Riverside, was arrested for violating a trespassing agreement at the McDonald’s on Flanders Road last Thursday night after police received a report that he was “harassing” customers.

• Police were again called to the Riverside McDonald’s on Friday upon receiving a report that a man was “begging” for money at the location. The man was advised that he was no longer permitted on the property and refused to sign a trespassing agreement, telling an officer “I will come here anytime that I want bro, and you can not tell me otherwise.”

No further action was taken.

• A man was issued a notice of trespassing after he was found sleeping behind a shed at a home on Maynard Street in Riverside Saturday.

Riverhead Town police arrested Audrey Cinga, 39, for driving while intoxicated and cited her for other vehicle and traffic infractions on North Wading River Road in Wading River Friday at approximately 8:23 p.m.

• Police are investigating after an ATV was stolen from a backyard last week.

Reports said an unknown man entered a fenced yard on Ellen Street last Monday night and removed a gray 2021 Yamaha ATV valued at $9,000. No further information was available.

• A juvenile student was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center following a fight at Riverhead High School last Tuesday, according to police reports.

• Police received a report that two juveniles were “ding-dong ditching” houses on Maple Avenue in Riverhead Friday evening.

• Two packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen from 7-Eleven on West Main Street early last Wednesday morning.

• Franklin Vasquez Juarez, age and address unavailable, was arrested for third-degree assault at a garden center on Main Road in Aquebogue last Wednesday.

• Robert Jones, who age and address were not provided, was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at Dick’s Sporting Goods last Thursday evening.

• Turquaisia Downes, 37, was arrested for false personation on Railroad Avenue last Thursday morning.

• A business owner called police after an email with a fraudulent request for $10,000 was sent to her customers last Thursday. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

• Legos were reported stolen from Barnes & Noble on Old Country Road last Wednesday afternoon.

• A burglary was documented at Funchos Grill last Thursday morning. No further information was available.

• Danielle Cordone, age and address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny at Stop & Shop on Old Country Road last Tuesday afternoon. She was released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• A larceny of cooking oil was reported at Friendly’s on Old Country Road in Riverhead Tuesday afternoon.

• Police received a report that two unknown juveniles harassed someone at Pulaski Street School last Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.

• Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle on Pondview Road in Riverhead last Tuesday morning.

$30 was also reported stolen from a vehicle on Northern Parkway that morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.