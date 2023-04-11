Patricia Joan ‘Pat’ Combs

Patricia Joan “Pat” Combs of Southold died on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was 84 years old.

Patricia was born April 4, 1939, in Westbury, N.Y., to Margaret and Francis Widmyer. She attended and graduated from St. Brigid Catholic High School in Westbury.

While chaperoning her younger sister Susan to a birthday party, she met the “boy next door” and the rest was history. She married the love of her life, Alvin “Jack” Combs, in 1958.

In 1975 they moved to the North Fork with their six children. They were the proprietors of the first B&B on the North Fork, called “Homeport B&B” for over 20 years. Their B&B home was a place that everyone wanted to come to and stay for the hospitality, food and fun. A ticket to their parties was the hottest ticket in town.

During this time Pat, as a self-taught interior decorator and designer, worked with clients on both the North and South forks. Many people would specifically request that “she and only she” design their homes. Her career spanned over 25 years.

She was a vibrant, beautiful, intelligent and, more importantly, a loving woman and mother who welcomed everyone into her circle with no questions or judgment. Just love, acceptance and class.

You would never see Pat without her signature hats and scarves. She exuded beauty and confidence her entire life! When you were around her, she made you feel special.

Holidays were her specialty. Decorating each of their homes was a true act of joy. Later in life she loved going on the annual Christmas tree cutting adventure with Jack and her extended family in New Jersey.

Along with her children, her grandchildren were the love of her life: Justin, Bradley, Sarah, Jarred, Travis, Howard Andrew, Rachael, Megan, Lauren, Alvin Jack and Sailor. She and Jack were also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.

One of the special places she and Jack loved to visit was Bear Meadow Farm. You could always find them with their dog, sitting on the front porch overlooking the canal on the Titanic chairs with a warm blanket and a good book.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Francis Widmyer; her husband, Jack Combs; brother Richard Widmyer; sister Susan Widmyer; her son Jack Combs Jr.; her son-in-law Howard Field; and her grandson Travis Field.

She is survived by her brother Dennis and wife Lois Widmyer; her children Sharon and husband Carlos Jimenez, Jacqueline Field and partner Reed Jarvis, son Thomas Combs, daughter Jennifer Combs and partner Denise McFadden, and Michael Combs and wife Tracey Combs. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

While she is now with “the love of her life,” her husband, Jack, she will forever be missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

