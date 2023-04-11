Carmen E. ‘Lolly’ Rottkamp

Carmen E. “Lolly” Rottkamp of Baiting Hollow died April 7, 2023, at the age of 90.

Lolly was born July 30, 1932, in Huntington, N.Y., to Dominic and Emma (Andreas) Ramos. She graduated from Northport High School and then from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn in 1953. She married Jacob Rottkamp that same year.

Lolly was known as the matriarch of Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farms in Baiting Hollow. She belonged to Long Island Farm Bureau, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead and Parish Outreach. She enjoyed playing Scrabble at Riverhead Free Library, bowling and working at the farm stand for more than 50 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Jacob, in 2005, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Judy) and Janis, both of Baiting Hollow; her sister, Carole, of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren Jeffrey Jr. and Jason (Alyssa); great-grandchildren Avery Marie and Jacob Henry; and step-great-grandchildren Lillian Rose and Madelyn Margaret.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

This is a paid notice.