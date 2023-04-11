John J. Jackowski Jr., 83, formerly of Calverton, passed away while under hospice care, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Mr. Jackowski was born at Greenport Hospital on July 15, 1939, to Mary (Zylniewicz) and John “Joe” Jackowski. The family lived on several duck farms that his father managed before his parents were able to buy their own duck farm on River Road in Calverton, along the Peconic River. In 1951, the U.S. Navy requested an acquisition of the 65-acre farm, and to use the property as part of an airbase (which became Grumman and, more recently, EPCAL). The family had to move their newly built home across the fields, to the Main Road in Calverton.

Growing up, Mr. Jackowski attended kindergarten at Pulaski Street School, Calverton Grade School, and Riverhead High School (Class of 1957). He belonged to the Boy Scouts of America and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. While in high school, “June Bug” (as he was known to his friends) was a member of Future Farmers of America and the varsity football team, and was employed at the duck processing facility on Elton Street in Riverhead, where he worked alongside his father (who, from 1952 to 1970, was the facility’s manager). Mr. Jackowski went on to study agriculture at Farmingdale College on Long Island. For many years, he worked for Agway on Pulaski Street in Riverhead, before transferring to their Port Jefferson location.

Mr. Jackowski loved rock-and-roll music from its start, and continued singing songs from his high school days, of the late 1950s, including many by Buddy Holly. In recent years, while at a care facility in Buffalo, he enjoyed singing doo-wop songs with other residents. His radio would be tuned to polka music programs and Yankee games. As a lifelong Yankees fan, he could readily recall details from games of years past, and kept up to date on the latest happenings in the Yankee clubhouse.

Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Walter (who died at birth), Mr. Jackowski is survived by his daughter, Theresa Jackowski Burke, and son-in-law, Michael Burke, of Buffalo, N.Y.; along with his sister, Mary (Conrad Dabrowski) of Riverhead, N.Y.; his brother, Thomas (Irene Orrigo), of Coram, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family with hold a memorial during the summer in his hometown.

