Preston C. Gamble of Calverton died April 23, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 15.

Preston was born June 30, 2007, to Charles Gamble and Chakara Jones. He was a student at Riverhead High School. His family said he participated in basketball, football and wrestling.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Andre Williams, Amariyana Williams, Aaron Lee, Sade Lee, Tyionna Riddick, Charles Gamble Jr., Chanel Gamble, Raskeem Gamble and Alanni Gamble.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.