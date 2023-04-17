Daily Update: Talent contest coming to Vail-Leavitt; Revamped Silver Sands eyes June reopening
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 17, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Vail-Leavitt Music Hall to host talent show this summer
Editorial: Some ground rules for letters and guest columns
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After much controversy, Silver Sands in Greenport plans late June reopening
At 91, Cutchogue painter reflects on her life through art
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New leadership for Island’s American Legion: Zack Mundy sworn in as commander
‘Everything changed in seconds’ — An Islander in the Boston Marathon at the bombing
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork’s early history and rural charm are preserved at Winds Way Farm
Scenes from a Picture-Perfect Spring on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Baby, you were born to run—register for one of these South Fork road races!
WEATHER
It will be foggy today with a slight chance of showers. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.