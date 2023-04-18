Laura Marie Worthington Nabrezny of South Jamesport died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home. She was 50.

Ms. Nabrezny was born Sept. 27, 1972, in Southampton to Geraldine (Miller) and William E. Worthington Jr. She was one of three children.

Predeceased by her father and her brother, William E. Worthington III, she is survived by her children Katelyn Nabrezny and Kenny Nabrezny Jr., both of Riverhead; her mother, Geraldine Wanser, and stepfather Frank Wanser of New Hampshire; and her sister, Wendy Davis of Cutchogue.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Caren Heacock will officiate. Interment will be private.