Daily Update: Remembering Northville’s role in War of 1812, Aquebogue Elementary School holds science fair
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Remembering Northville’s role in little remembered battle
Aquebogue Elementary School science fair features new “Junior Scientists” club
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Lead paint discovery shutters Greenport carousel until at least Memorial Day
Holocaust remembrance event highlights need to speak out against injustice
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town funds shellfish restoration: $200,000 comes from water committee’s money
New Sylvester Farm Manager jumps into a busy spring season
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Get ready for spring planting with a visit to the botanical oasis at White Flower Garden
North Fork Dream Home: Every room has a view in this expansive waterfront cape
SOUTHFORKER
Where to wine and dine for restaurant week on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 39 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
