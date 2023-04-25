Michael J. McDonnell

Michael J. McDonnell of Laurel died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home. He was 79 years old.

Michael was born Aug. 16, 1943, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Mary F. (Halligan) and William J. McDonnell. He was one of three children.

On Oct. 23, 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda R. (Milliken) McDonnell, at St. Nicholas of Tolentine R.C. Church in the Bronx. Together they raised three children in Floral Park, N.Y., while establishing strong connections with their community. In 2000, they built a new home in Mattituck, N.Y., before finally moving to Laurel in 2020. Mike loved the North Fork and enjoyed the wineries, boating, fishing and clamming in the Peconic Bay.

Michael worked for the New York Police Department for 22 years and retired as a detective. He was also a member of the Local 829 union.

Predeceased by his brother William McDonnell, Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Michael J. McDonnell (Katherine) of Paget, Bermuda, Craig P. McDonnell (Kelly) of Melville, N.Y., and Brian P. McDonnell (Laura) of Lynbrook, N.Y.; grandchildren Riley McDonnell, Jack McDonnell, Marin McDonnell, Callen McDonnell, Abigail McDonnell and Erin McDonnell; and brother Robert McDonnell (Hilda) of Long Beach, N.Y.

The family received visitors April 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a Words of Remembrance service was also held.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

