Daily Update: Historic observatory reopens at Riverhead HS, Police investigating report of swastikas found at SWR school

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Historic Young Observatory reopens at Riverhead High School

Swastikas found on desks at Shoreham-Wading River High School

Blotters: Flanders man charged with menacing after threatening someone with a box cutter

Editorial: Fentanyl-related arrests hark back to local horrors

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Land Trust’s offer to sell 135 acres of ‘future farmland’ on Oregon Road gets multiple bids

Holtsville man pleads guilty to Greenport carjacking with baby in car

Southold Blotter: Police investigate two reports of fraud

Former Southold Town employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An anchor for the Island: Family gives the community a permanent gift

Reporter Quick Quiz with Sara Mundy

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library: An old friend talks about hope

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: The Cherry Blossom Festival in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Check out this fit bit—ActivatedWellness opens in Shelter Island Heights

Southforker Stories: Get your motor runnin’ at Hampton Car Club

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 47.

