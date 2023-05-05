Town Hall Notes: Riverhead to auction off surplus building, New warehouse proposal in Calverton

Riverhead Town will auction off the structure that currently houses both the building and planning departments, as the Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday to declare 201 Howell Ave. “obsolete and/or surplus.”

The board plans to relocate both departments into the building it recently purchased on West Second Street. No firm date for that move has been set.

The offices of the supervisor and town council members, town clerk, receiver of taxes, assessor and town attorney will also be moved to the West Second Street location.

The Justice Court and police department will take over all of the current Town Hall after the move to West Second Street takes place.

The sale of the Howell Avenue building is subject to a permissive referendum, which means that should a certain number of voters file a petition opposing the sale, a public vote on the matter would be required.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said the sale of the Howell Avenue building would “help with our finances.”

“We’re working on stabilizing our finances and this definitely is going to help us,” she said.

The Town Board voted to buy the Second Street building from Peconic Bay Medical Center last year for $20 million.

New warehouse proposal

TomCat Realty Holdings LLC has submitted a site plan application to build a one-story 60,000-square -foot building for warehousing, manufacturing and offices, as well as site improvements including parking, an outdoor storage area, lighting, landscaping and drainage systems. The proposal also calls for demolishing an existing 14,256-square-foot metal building.

The property is at 901-932 Scott Ave. in Calverton, on Lot 27 of the Calverton Camelot II subdivision inside the fence at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. A public hearing will be held on the proposal Tuesday, June 6, at 2:25 p.m.

Field named for Savio

The Town Board voted Tuesday to name Field Five, which is the Little League Field at Stotzky Park, in honor of Jeremy Savio, a longtime coach and league president.

Field Five will now be known as Jeremy Savio Field at Stotzky Park.

The 2023 Little League season begins Friday night (May 5) with an the opening day ceremony at 6 p.m.