Joseph A. Conway Sr.

Joseph A. Conway Sr., a lifelong resident of Southold, died on May 5, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 84 years old.

He was born in Greenport, N.Y., on July 31, 1938, to Joseph M. and Julia D. Conway. After graduation from Southold High School in 1956, he joined the United States Navy, serving until his honorable discharge in 1959. From 1959 to 1969 he was employed at Brookhaven National Lab. He then joined the Southold Town Police Department, retiring as Chief of the Department in 2000 after 32 years of service.

In the community, Joe was a member of Rotary, Southold American Legion, Police Benevolent Association and Southold Fire Department, where he was a member of Hook and Ladder Company and served as fire chief from 1971 to 1972.

Joe married the former Margaret Lynch on April 28, 1962, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Together they made their home and raised their family in Southold.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Maggie”; children, Joseph Conway Jr. of Lexington, N.C., Jane Conway and Tina Ginas of Peconic; brother Robert Conway of Florida; grandchildren Brittany Barszczewski, Katie Rizzo, Joe Barszczewski, Alyssa Rottkamp, Olivia Barszczewski, Stephen Barszczewski, Andrew Conway, Jaclyn Lee, Jonathan Conway and Vanessa Morrow; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Conway.

The family received visitors May 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated May 9 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, with Father John Barrett officiating. Burial, with U.S. Navy honors, took place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Joe may donate to a charity of their choice.

