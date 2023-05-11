Daily Update: Local couple travels to Ukraine to deliver aid
Here are the headlines for Thursday May 11, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Local couple travels to Ukraine to deliver aid
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village moves to demolish abandoned houses
Southold Scores Judges’ Choice honors in annual ‘Teeny’ theater awards
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Boys Baseball team takes two of three from Pierson
Shopping and dining for a Shelter Island Mother’s Day
NORTHFORKER
Decked Out fundraiser returns for it’s second year
SOUTHFORKER
Buy yourself (and your Mom) flowers, plus hear tons of tunes this weekend on the South Fork
Get your garden growing with plants from FoodLab
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy this evening with a low around 53 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
