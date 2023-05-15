Daily Update: Board of Education voters’ guide; Blue Waves end regular season in style
Here are the headlines for Monday May 15, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Board of Education voters’ guide
Blue Waves end regular season in style
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Board of Education voters’ guide
Editorial: Vote ‘yes’ on North Fork School budgets Tuesday
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School budget vote and Board of Education election is tomorrow, Tuesday May 16
Shelter Island Board of Education candidates, in their own words
NORTHFORKER
Take your social media to the next level at the new Long Island Selfie Studio in Riverhead
One Minute on the North Fork: A visit with the baby animals at Harbes Family Farm
SOUTHFORKER
The Party People: 11 Hamptons businesses to help you plan the bash of the season
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 55 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
