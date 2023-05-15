Daily Update: Board of Education voters’ guide; Blue Waves end regular season in style

Voters will decide on school budgets and board members Tuesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Headlines for Monday May 15, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Board of Education voters’ guide

Blue Waves end regular season in style

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Board of Education voters’ guide

Editorial: Vote ‘yes’ on North Fork School budgets Tuesday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School budget vote and Board of Education election is tomorrow, Tuesday May 16

Shelter Island Board of Education candidates, in their own words

NORTHFORKER

Take your social media to the next level at the new Long Island Selfie Studio in Riverhead

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit with the baby animals at Harbes Family Farm

SOUTHFORKER

The Party People: 11 Hamptons businesses to help you plan the bash of the season

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 55 degrees.

