Matthew J. Martin

Matthew J. Martin, 82, passed away peacefully at Westhampton Care Center on May 11, 2023.

He was born on Staten Island, N.Y., in 1940 and moved with his family to New Suffolk in the 1950s. He attended Southold High School, graduating in 1958, and married Regina Green in 1962. After graduation, he joined the Cutchogue Fire Department, where he remained a member until his death, serving the community for 65 years. During that time, he was chief (1975-76), chairman of the chicken barbecue (1966), served with the fire police, worked every barbecue and steak night throughout the years, and served as secretary and commissioner for the department. As of last fall, he had never missed a monthly fire department meeting. He was also secretary for the Southold Town Fire Chiefs Council. He devoted his life to the Cutchogue Fire Department.

In addition, he was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club and a licensed pilot and flight instructor, having worked at Mattituck Airport for many years. He loved polka music and Polish food and spent years working on his Lithuanian family ancestry.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina, and his five children, Lisa (Martin) Geeze and James, Mary Kathleen “Kate” Martin and Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, Matthew J. Martin Jr. and Patricia, Jeremy Martin, Roger Martin and Melissa; his brother, Vincent Martin, and Robin; honorary cousin Fred Martin; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Fire Department services will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Victoria-Glover Scholarship Fund through Cutchogue Fire Department.

