Simmons services set

Graveside services, with U.S. military honors, for Edward G. Simmons of Aquebogue, a former longtime resident of Central Islip, will be held Friday, May 19, at Saint John of God Cemetery in Central Islip. A memorial gathering will take place the same day from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Riverhead American Legion.

Edward died March 20, 2023, at age 85.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, Hope House Ministries or East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.