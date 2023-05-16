Margaret Dowie Jellett, a longtime Southold resident, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was 93 years old.

Margaret was born April 2, 1930, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Margaret (Donovan) and James Dowie. She was one of two children. She graduated from Laurelton High School with the Class of 1948. After high school she attended Mount Saint Vincent College and graduated from there with the Class of 1952, attaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

In July of 1965 she married Peter Jellett in Stratford, Conn. Together they had two children and would make their home in Southold.

Margaret worked as a nurse for Bridgeport Hospital for 13 years. After her marriage, she worked with her husband in their small business, The Jellett Studio, repairing fine china and porcelain figurines. When her children were young, she was active in the PTA and in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and was a troop leader for many years. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, Peter, Margaret is survived by her children, Andrew Jellett (Gretchen) of Calverton, N.Y., and Lisa Jellett (Walter Risse) of Cranford, N.J.; grandchildren Jackson Risse, Elise Risse and James McAtee; and her brother, Thomas Dowie of Clinton, Conn.

The family received visitors May 11 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated May 12 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

