Verna M. Campbell

Longtime Riverhead Town Hall receptionist Verna Campbell died May 16, 2023, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 90.

Born March 27, 1933, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of George and Gladys (Brown) Smith. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked for Riverhead Town for many years, retiring in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie-Sue Luce of Riverhead; her sister, Shirley Chase of West Virginia; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Community Baptist Church in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.