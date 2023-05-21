Police Blotter: Arrest for burglary and grand larceny

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Jamal Langhorne, 37, address not available, was arrested and charged with burglary and attempted grand larceny at Sandy Pond Golf Course on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, according to police, who said the incident took place on June 16th. Mr. Langhorne also was charged with theft of services at Jerry and the Mermaid on East Main Street the same day. Additional information was not available.

• A Calverton woman told police on May 9th that an unknown person gained access to her bank account and removed $2,350, according to police.

• Oktay Celik, age and address unavailable, was arrested for first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child on May 10th, after he sold alcohol to an underage person at the BP gas station on West Main Street in Riverhead, according to police.

Riverhead Police COPE officers, along with underage youth from the Riverhead Community Awareness Program, attempted to buy alcohol from 13 different establishments in the town. All but one – the BP station and Mr. Celik – refused to sell alcohol to a minor.

• A stolen 2018 Suzuki motorcycle was located by Suffolk County Police on May 9 after having been previously reported stolen out of Riverhead, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Alex Marin Sanchez, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Tuesday night on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

• Melvin Trent, 30, address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon Tuesday following a police stop on Maple Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Geovanny Penafiel, age and address unavailable, was charged with obstructing government administration and false personation last Wednesday on West Main Street, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Colin Woodley, age and address unavailable, was charged with two counts of forcible touching last Thursday on Lewis Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Erwin Choy Velasquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired Saturday following his arrest on East Main Street and Ostrander Avenue, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Luis DeLaCruz Vasquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on East Main Street in Riverhead Sunday afternoon.

• Luis Pirir, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on East Main Street and Hubbard Avenue, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.