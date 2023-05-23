Daily Update: Town extends ‘state of emergency’ ; Remembering Verna Campbell

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar pictured at a 2022 Town Board work session. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 23, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead extends controversial migrant ‘state of emergency’

Remembering beloved Town Hall employee Verna Campbell

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Wrestling rocks Mattituck Cinemas

Guest column: Fifty years making ‘beautiful wine in a beautiful place’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Journal: Drawing conclusions with Peter Waldner

Shelter Island woman honored by state Senator:Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the Garden: Finding Wonder and Solace

North Fork Dream Home: Transport yourself back in time with this antique bed and breakfast

SOUTHFORKER

Take a bike! Navy Beach launches Montauk ebike tours

How to adopt a new pet on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 42 degrees.

