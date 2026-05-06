A new stop on Sound Avenue with all the staples

Bread and Butter & Bottle is coming Memorial Day Weekend. (Credit: Tess DiMenna)

A charming yet functional stop on Sound Avenue is in the works and set to debut Memorial Day Weekend.

Diana Roesch DiMenna and her daughter Tess DiMenna have partnered to create Bread and Butter Market & Bottle (5087 Sound Ave., Riverhead) where they’ll sell grocery store staples, delicious sandwiches, coffee, ice cream and other North Fork produced products, plus local wine and small batch alcohol at the on-site liquor store.

The mother-daughter duo moved to the North Fork in 2024 with Tess’s sister and Diana’s other daughter Claire DiMenna, who’s at the helm of Critterville Farm Sanctuary in Riverhead. Previously splitting time between the Hamptons and New York City, they purchased a home and a former potato and sod farm property on the North Fork where Claire brought her animals; they also launched Flower Fairy Farm — a two-greenhouse operation, growing flowers and produce.

Just days after moving, Diana discovered the Sound Avenue Deli but was disappointed by the nearly empty cases.

“I just thought, ‘This should work, this should be thriving, this should be the most convenient thing for everybody going up and down Sound Avenue,’” says Diana. “So, I said to myself — which is a very dangerous statement — ‘somebody should do something about it,’ and literally two weeks later, I owned it.”

Diana Roesch DiMenna, left and her daughter Tess DiMenna are opening Bread and Butter & Bottle Memorial Day Weekend. (Credit: Tess DiMenna)

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