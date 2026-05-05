Riverhead Rotary’s 30th East End Garden Festival takes over Tanger

Fran Ormand was one of the many locals who ventured out to the annual plant sale. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Fran Ormand of Riverhead pushed her cart around the East End Garden Festival in Tanger Outlets parking lot on Tuesday morning, carefully picking up bright yellow, purple and pink flowers she liked best.

The Rotary Club of Riverhead’s 30th annual event took over the asphalt and white lines, turning it into a giant plant sale filled with all kinds of greenery. All proceeds from sales go to Riverhead Rotary charities, the Operation International medical mission and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Sales in past years have brought in upwards of $250,000.

1 | 7 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter Riverhead Rotary members Raj Patel (right) helps shopper Kerry Dineen of Southold check out during plant sale at Tanger on Monday. (Edward Glazarev photo) Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter

Ms. Ormand first learned about the festival several years ago from her husband, Ray, who volunteers at PBMC. She hasn’t missed one since.

“I’m shopping for perennials — that the deer don’t like — to fill in my garden. I’m also looking for some natives,” she said. “They have great deals, healthy plants. I look forward to it every year.”

Garden-lovers — or Mother’s Day shoppers — can head over to the sale every day this week. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on Sunday.