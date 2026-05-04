County reviews hazard mitigation plan at public meetings

Community members can tune in to public review sessions of the 2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan May 4 and 6. (Courtesy photo)

With help from the public, Suffolk County has put together an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan and will present it at two online public review sessions this week, offering residents a chance to weigh in on how the county prepares for storms, flooding and other threats.

County officials say the plan is required to qualify for FEMA funding — a key source for large-scale resilience and infrastructure projects.

Riverhead, Southold and other municipalities throughout the county previously asked residents to weigh in through a survey, helping shape the updated plan by identifying local risks and vulnerabilities.

The document outlines the county’s most pressing hazards — from coastal erosion to extreme weather — and maps out strategies to limit damage and speed recovery when those events hit, including steps that could address recurring flooding issues on the North Fork.

The updated 2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan builds on the county’s 2020 plan, which can be viewed at https://fres.suffolkcountyny.gov/respond/FEMAPlan.html.

“Hazard mitigation can take on many forms: capital projects, policies, education, and environmental protection,” the Hazard Mitigation Plan website states. “It is considered the first phase of the four phases of Emergency Management: Mitigation & Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery.”

Hazards identified in the plan include coastal erosion, cybersecurity threats, disease outbreaks, drought, earthquakes, extreme temperatures, groundwater contamination, hurricanes, invasive species, Nor’easters, severe storms, severe winter storms and wildfires.

Allison Petker, acting director of emergency preparedness for Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management, said the meetings will include a review of the draft plan’s structure, the process for adoption and an opportunity to answer questions and take public comment.

The public review sessions will be held:

Monday, May 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/258915104975593?p=7fNq71RmKwN48k2f1M

Wednesday, May 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/281394219743951?p=GLgr6PztWhgvtJXcNO

After the meetings, the public review period will remain open for 30 days, ending June 4.

“The public and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this public review period by submitting any comments through a survey to be shared after the meeting,” Ms. Petker said.

For more information, visit https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/5c389feee7a7469aaec738ee01229d41.