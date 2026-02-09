Town seeks public input on hazard plan to secure FEMA grants

Riverhead Town Hall (Credit: Angela Colangelo file photo)

Riverhead residents have until Friday, Feb. 20, to complete an online survey that could help the town secure federal funding for flood protection, drainage improvements and other hazard mitigation projects.

The town is working alongside the Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management to update its hazardous mitigation plan. The survey, available on the town’s website, seeks firsthand experiences with hazards and feedback on resilience and preparedness.

An approved hazard mitigation plan is required to qualify for FEMA hazard mitigation grants. The plan identifies hazards and assesses risks and vulnerability to the public, homes, infrastructure and potential impacts. It recommends actions such as improving drainage systems, elevation-based solutions and flood-proofing buildings.

“This plan is for trying to clear up problems that we currently know,” Riverhead Town Police Chief Edward Frost said at the Tuesday, Feb. 3, town board meeting. “The public can go and voice their concern; they know their areas the best. If they can do that, it will be greatly appreciated. It will definitely be included in the plan.”

Supervisor Jerry Halpin also urged residents to participate.

“Just go to our website, there’ll be a bulletin in there, and you’ll be able to follow the link and fill out the survey,” he said. “We need you to do that.”

The survey comes as Riverhead is also building its own hazmat response team. The town sent four police officers to Alabama in early January for specialized training to handle dangerous materials incidents without relying on neighboring departments.

The hazmat team will be staffed by Riverhead fire marshals, police officers and code enforcement officers trained as hazmat technicians. They will respond to calls, including lithium-ion battery fires, propane leaks, heating oil spills and carbon monoxide concerns.