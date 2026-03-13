Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office exhibit celebrates more than three centuries of history

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office has an exhibit on display until June 9 celebrating the agency’s nearly 350 years. (Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

In celebration of its nearly 350 years of service, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office opened an artifact-packed exhibit to tell the stories of law enforcement officers of the past.

Starting Feb. 25, history buffs from near and far are welcome to The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office History Exhibit at Riverhead Town Hall showcasing historic photographs, uniform items and a timeline with the evolution of the agency and its role in the county.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office exhibit will show a photo of Sheriff William McCollom his staff from 1935 to 1957. (Photo credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

“We’ve been trying to create our own little place in history over here in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office over the last few years,” says Suffolk County sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. “I’ve only been a sheriff for nine years I’m more fascinated with the historical pictures and uniforms.”

Toulon believes the most striking part of the exhibit is the age of the agency as it dates back to 1683.

Photos of a deputy with a 1970s patrol car are part of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Exhibit. (Photo credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

This exhibit comes as part of Suffolk County’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

