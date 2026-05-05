Food and Drink

Mom’s the Word! What to do this Mother’s Day in Riverhead

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Treat Mom to a fun event this year to celebrate her special day. (Credit: iStock)

She does so much for you; make the annual nod to that lady who gave you life as special as she is. From bountiful brunches to art to an ABBA-saturated night of belting out songs, we’ve got the Mom’s Day picks for a perfect North Fork day.

Palmer Vineyards, 5210 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-9463

Head to Palmer Vineyards for the sweet and savory side of things this Mom’s Day. A fun collab with the Treatery, lobster rolls, smash sliders, wood-fired pizzas from their resident pizza truck, homemade gelato and doughlato will make this a super fun afternoon for mom. Live music runs from 2 to 5 p.m. — but if you’re bringing a crew of six or more, make a rez! Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RGNY Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-298-0075

On Friday May 8, RGNY celebrates Mom’s Favorite Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Your ticket includes guaranteed lounge seating and a welcome glass of bubbles; special pricing on glasses and bottles of wine and cheese board pairings, while a rom-com plays in the lounge. Tickets are $11 and may be reserved here.

On Saturday, May 9, a Wedding Open House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. offers light bites and wine while you explore the space as a wedding venue, with various local vendors on site as well as the RGNY events team. Tickets are $10 and may be booked here.

And on Sunday, May 10, RGNY celebrates Mother’s Day with a brunch made for toasting Mom. Choose your time between 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. with live music by Jeff LeBlanc and a curated selection of Mexican brunch favorites, 3 glasses of wine, unlimited coffee or tea, and a bottle of rosé to take home for each Mama at the table. Tickets are $75 per drinker, $60 per nondrinker + tax and gratuity; children 12 and under $35, with no wine but unlimited juice. Reserve your tickets here.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0466

In the Sea Star Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. make memories with mom at the aquarium where a ticket gets you a meal from the brunch menu of assorted baked goods, seasonal fruit, salads, hot breakfast and lunch dishes or something from the made-to-order omelet station, the build your own parfait station or dessert station — plus, all day aquarium admission. Adults (13 years old and up) cost $78, with kids 3-12 for $42 and those under two welcome for $10.35. Reservations are required, so be sure to book a spot here.

The Birchwood, 521 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4449

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy the Mother’s Day brunch and buffet, adults for $55.95 and $65.95 for dinner, kids for $29.95 at the festively decorated Birchwood. The diverse assortment includes a grand carving station, seafood options, pasta options and a specialty dessert station. There is something for the whole family. Be sure to reserve a table by calling 631-727-4449 ext. 5.

The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343

If the stage is mom’s thing, get that theater-loving gal on over to The Suffolk for a duo of great Mom’s Day alternative events that will put a smile on her lovely face. First up, “Italian Bred” on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m. is an 85-minute comedy starring Staten Island-born (and bred) Candice Guardino impersonating her family like only an Italian daughter can. On Saturday, belt it out with mom at the “Mamma Mia! Sing-Along” (come on, you know all those ABBA lyrics!) at 8 p.m. Grab tickets by clicking here.  

See more events around the North Fork and Shelter Island on northforker.com

Amy Zavatto is the Editor-in-Chief for Southforker, Northforker and Long Island Wine Press. She's a wine, spirits and food journalist whose work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, MarthaStewart.com, the New York Post, Liquor.com, SevenFifty Daily, Imbibe, Men’s Journal and many others. She's the author of The Big Book of Bourbon Cocktails, Prosecco Made Me Do It: 60 Seriously Sparkling Cocktails, Forager’s Cocktails: Botanical Mixology with Fresh, Natural Ingredients, and The Architecture of the Cocktail. She has judged regional wine and spirits competitions, and has moderated numerous panels on the topics of wine, spirits, cocktails and regional foodways. She is the former Deputy Editor for the regional celebratory publications Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn, as well as the former Executive Director of the Long Island Merlot Alliance. She is a member of the New York chapter of the international organization of women leaders in food, wine, and spirits, Les Dames d’Escoffier. The proud daughter of a butcher, Amy is originally from Shelter Island, N.Y., where she developed a deep respect for the East End’s natural beauty and the importance of preserving and celebrating it and its people.

Parker Schug is a lifestyle reporter for Northforker. She's a Blue Point native, enthusiastic about all things food, fitness, style and travel. She is the former associate editor for the Nassau Herald under Richner Communications and has contributed to numerous publications including Melbourne, Australia-based Onya Magazine and Paris, France-based Grumpy Magazine. She has a great admiration for the North and South Forks thanks to generational ties and a wealth of childhood memories in eastern Long Island.

Stephanie Villani is a longtime resident of Mattituck and writes about the people and places that make up this unique part of the world. The recipient of the 2024 New York Press Association Best Personality Profile award for her feature story "Spirit in the Sound: Fishing with Mattituck's Sea Queen," she is the author of The Fisherman’s Wife, Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories, and has worked with New York Sea Grant and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program to support the region’s fishery. She and her commercial fisherman husband sold local fish, shellfish and smoked fish at NYC Greenmarkets for 32 years.

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