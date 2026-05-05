Mom’s the Word! What to do this Mother’s Day in Riverhead

Treat Mom to a fun event this year to celebrate her special day. (Credit: iStock)

She does so much for you; make the annual nod to that lady who gave you life as special as she is. From bountiful brunches to art to an ABBA-saturated night of belting out songs, we’ve got the Mom’s Day picks for a perfect North Fork day.

Palmer Vineyards, 5210 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-9463

Head to Palmer Vineyards for the sweet and savory side of things this Mom’s Day. A fun collab with the Treatery, lobster rolls, smash sliders, wood-fired pizzas from their resident pizza truck, homemade gelato and doughlato will make this a super fun afternoon for mom. Live music runs from 2 to 5 p.m. — but if you’re bringing a crew of six or more, make a rez! Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RGNY Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-298-0075

On Friday May 8, RGNY celebrates Mom’s Favorite Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Your ticket includes guaranteed lounge seating and a welcome glass of bubbles; special pricing on glasses and bottles of wine and cheese board pairings, while a rom-com plays in the lounge. Tickets are $11 and may be reserved here.

On Saturday, May 9, a Wedding Open House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. offers light bites and wine while you explore the space as a wedding venue, with various local vendors on site as well as the RGNY events team. Tickets are $10 and may be booked here.

And on Sunday, May 10, RGNY celebrates Mother’s Day with a brunch made for toasting Mom. Choose your time between 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. with live music by Jeff LeBlanc and a curated selection of Mexican brunch favorites, 3 glasses of wine, unlimited coffee or tea, and a bottle of rosé to take home for each Mama at the table. Tickets are $75 per drinker, $60 per nondrinker + tax and gratuity; children 12 and under $35, with no wine but unlimited juice. Reserve your tickets here.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0466

In the Sea Star Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. make memories with mom at the aquarium where a ticket gets you a meal from the brunch menu of assorted baked goods, seasonal fruit, salads, hot breakfast and lunch dishes or something from the made-to-order omelet station, the build your own parfait station or dessert station — plus, all day aquarium admission. Adults (13 years old and up) cost $78, with kids 3-12 for $42 and those under two welcome for $10.35. Reservations are required, so be sure to book a spot here.

The Birchwood, 521 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4449

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy the Mother’s Day brunch and buffet, adults for $55.95 and $65.95 for dinner, kids for $29.95 at the festively decorated Birchwood. The diverse assortment includes a grand carving station, seafood options, pasta options and a specialty dessert station. There is something for the whole family. Be sure to reserve a table by calling 631-727-4449 ext. 5.

The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343

If the stage is mom’s thing, get that theater-loving gal on over to The Suffolk for a duo of great Mom’s Day alternative events that will put a smile on her lovely face. First up, “Italian Bred” on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m. is an 85-minute comedy starring Staten Island-born (and bred) Candice Guardino impersonating her family like only an Italian daughter can. On Saturday, belt it out with mom at the “Mamma Mia! Sing-Along” (come on, you know all those ABBA lyrics!) at 8 p.m. Grab tickets by clicking here.

See more events around the North Fork and Shelter Island on northforker.com