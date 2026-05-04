PHOTO GALLERY: Opening night winners at Riverhead Raceway

Reilly O’Keefe of Manorville led from the drop of the green and held steady to earn his 10th career Legends win. (Riverhead Raceway courtesy photo)

Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches held off a late charge to earn his first career Late Model victory in a side-by-side finish. (Riverhead Raceway courtesy photo)

Charles Sudano of Merrick celebrates his first career Super Pro Truck win with the Riverhead Raceway mascot in Victory Lane, capitalizing on late-race trouble up front. (Riverhead Raceway courtesy photo)

Timmy Solomito of Islip takes the checkered flag to win the Modified feature, opening the season with his 28th career victory at Riverhead Raceway. (Michael Jaworecki courtesy photo)

Timmy Solomito of Islip celebrates beside his car after leading the way to the Modified feature win on opening night. (Michael Jaworecki courtesy photos)

Jim Laird Jr. of Islip Terrace dominated from the start, pulling away for his 21st career Blunderbust victory.

AJ DeSantis of Yaphank celebrates in Victory Lane after taking the lead early and holding on through a late restart to win the Crate Modified feature. (Riverhead Raceway courtesy photo)

Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic celebrates in Victory Lane after taking control on a restart and driving away for the Figure 8 feature win. (Riverhead Raceway courtesy photo)