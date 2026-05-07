Community Calendar of Events: May 7, 2026

Friday, May 8, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Spot colorful songbirds like common yellowthroat and Baltimore orioles, as well as coastal birds such as osprey and piping plovers. (Credit: file photo)

All ages

Saturday, May 9, noon: “Big Dogs, Big Love” adoption event at Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton. Meet large- and medium-breed dogs available for adoption, with special incentives including pet supplies and a free training session for adopted or fostered dogs. Free. Information: 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com.

Wednesday, May 13, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet Loss Support Group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free peer-support circle and memorial ritual for people grieving a pet. Space is limited. Free, registration required: Register: 917-324-5931 or [email protected].

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Safe Boating Week event at Brick Cove Marina, 1760 Sage Blvd., Southold. Demonstrations on life jackets, flares and fire extinguishers to promote boating safety awareness. Free. Information: 516-312-2167 or [email protected].



Fairs and festivals

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Fleece and Fiber Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Experience the journey from raw fleece to finished textile: live sheep and llama shearing, spinning and weaving demonstrations, along with an artisans’ marketplace and sessions with knitting expert Patty Lyons. Vendors, music, bake sale. Admission: $10; under 12, free. hallockville.org.



Fundraisers

Wednesday, May 13, 6-8 p.m.: Wingo fundraiser hosted by Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Bingo-style games with more than $2,000 in prizes to support student-athlete scholarships and programs. $25 for 10 games; $5 each additional board. Information: http://mhs.mufsd.com/25743_2.

Sunday, May 17, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus annual pancake breakfast, hosted by Immaculate Conception Council #928. 546 St. John Place, Riverhead. 50/50 raffle. $12 per person; under 12 free. 631-833-1431.



In the garden

Thursday, May 7, 2:30-4 p.m.: ‘The Long and Short of Lawns’ at Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. ReWild North Fork and Group for the East End host a talk by gardener Corn Schmid on the myths, facts, functions and impact of one of America’s largest crops. Free. Information: rewildlongisland.org/northfork or [email protected].

Friday, May 8, 8-10 a.m.: Monitoring the Migration: Observations and Identification at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 1160 East Mill Road, Mattituck. Birding guide Ben Bolduc helps guests see and understand the calls and habits of the birds making Landcraft their home. Nonmembers, $15; members, $13. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Friday, May 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Install four native community gardens with ReWild Long Island at various locations. Wear garden gloves, long pants and sleeves, and bring water and bug spray. Free. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork or email [email protected].

Lectures

Saturday, May 9, 10:30 a.m.: America’s Founding Fathers with Charlie Gueli of Mattituck Historical Society at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Explores George Washington and his influence on the nation’s history. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 13, 1-2 p.m.: ‘Taxes, Probate & Protection: What Families Should Know’ presented by Burner Prudenti Law at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Free. Information: 631-727-3228.

Thursday, May 21, 5-6:30 p.m.: ‘Water, Water Everywhere … but Little Left to Drink?’ The shrinking aquifer and the future of our fresh water with hydrologists Caroline Yates and Fred Strumm (USGS) and Mark Haubner of North Fork Environmental Council at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Meetings

Thursday, May 7, 2:30 p,m.: ReWild North Fork Chapter Meeting at Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Topics: volunteering at garden tours, tabling events, weekly gardening, workshops, composting, and more!

Music

Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.: ‘This is My Story, This is My Song,’ musical revue by Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre with Dan Grable on piano. At North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Tickets at the door: $20; students, $15. Reservations: 631-929-6075.

Saturday, May 9, 2-3 p.m.: Cellist James Baik, pianist Zhu Wang in concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Reception and refreshments follow. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday May 9, 2:30-4 p.m.: Porchlight duo performs an eclectic mix of genres and eras at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Free. First concert on the library’s new patio, weather permitting. floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

Sunday, May 10, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Bach’s Complete Partitas & Sonatas for Solo Violin in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, with violinist Edson Scheid de Andrade. Purchase tickets ($80, or $60 for Friends of RoSMF, Hallockville members) online at ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m.: Award-winning folksinger/songwriter David Roth performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Roth’s performances are rich with humor, emotion and offbeat observations. Tickets: $20, advance purchase recommended at zeffy.com. Information: http://jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Friday, May 8, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Spot colorful songbirds like common yellowthroat and Baltimore orioles, as well as coastal birds such as osprey and piping plovers. Registration required: northforkaudubonsociety.com.

Tuesday, May 12, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Calverton Ponds Preserve, Robert Cushman Murphy County Park, Old River Road, Manorville. See a variety of species as you explore freshwater ponds, woodlands and open habitat. Registration required: orthforkaudubonsociety.com.

Friday, May 15, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders take a spring bird walk at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead, to explore a mix of woodland, meadow and wetland habitats during peak migration. Registration required: orthforkaudubonsociety.com.

Theater

May 14-31: ‘Anything Goes’ presented by North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Classic Cole Porter musical comedy with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and information http://nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.:Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club Open Mic at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led and self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through May 27: “Earth Water,” photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Through May 30: “New Visions”: Paintings and pastels by Alan Bull at Elizabeth Overton Gallery at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones, in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May: GLOW: Light & Nature, photography by Alicia Doherty at Mattituck-Laurel Library Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through June 14: ‘Stow Wengenroth + the Flacks,’ works by acclaimed lithographer and painter Stow Wengenroth; his wife, puppet maker Edith Flack Ackley; and his sister-in-law Marjorie Flack, a children’s book writer and illustrator, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition at Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools and equipment of farming, fishing and early transportation. Tickets: free, members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.



CALENDAR POLICY

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.