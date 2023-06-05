Robert D. Taylor

Former Riverhead resident Robert “Bob” David Taylor of Vero Beach, Fla., died May 25, 2023. He was 89.

He was born July 6, 1933, in Bay Shore, to Annette Zambriski.

After graduating from Riverhead High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He retired from Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in Calverton, where he was an aircraft ground crewman from 1954 to 1993. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 68 years, which included service as ex-chief.

Mr. Taylor was a member of American Legion Post 273 in Riverhead and enjoyed softball, bowling, fishing and snow skiing.

Predeceased by his wife, Patricia Taylor, and his brothers Larry and Thomas Taylor and sister Dorothy Ovisinak, he is survived by his partner Karen Glover, his brother Raymond (Virginia) Taylor; his nephews Mike (Sophie) Taylor and Mark Taylor; and his neise Sheila (Rob) Chaffe.

The family received visitors June 1 and 2 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place June 3 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment was at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

