Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’

More than 600 people gathered on Sunday for the third annual Run for Briggs 5K at Enterprise Park in Calverton. Technical Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, served with the 106th Rescue Wing and was one of seven soldiers killed in a helicopter accident in Iraq five years ago. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Patriotism, camaraderie and gratitude were felt everywhere around the old runway at the Enterprise Park at Calverton this Memorial Day weekend. For the more than 600 people who gathered for Sunday’s third annual Run for Briggs 5K, the significance of the holiday was more than just the kickoff of summer. It was a day to remember and pay tribute to the legacy of our veterans. Technical Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, a Port Jefferson Station resident who served with the 106th Rescue Wing, was one of seven soldiers killed in a helicopter accident in Iraq five years ago, leaving behind his wife and two young children. The race supports the memorial foundation that bears his name.

“We can’t stop saying his name, so we won’t forget and we want people to bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said his widow Rebecca Briggs. “Each bib worn by a runner has the names of the four people they’re running for. They are among the 7,000 people who have passed post 9-11 and [in] the war on terror.”

“This race is important because it’s about the life Dashan lived and what he tried to do for his country,” said Tech. Sgt. Briggs’ grandfather, Eli Briggs.

A huge American flag fluttered over the finish line as the top runner in the men’s race, 19-year-old Michael Burns of Riverhead, logged a time of 17:20. “I’ve been in this race from the beginning three years ago,” Mr. Burns said. “I come from a family of vets and the run makes me feel good.”

The first-place finisher in the women’s division was 17-year-old Oona Murphy of Westhampton. “I want to support our troops and all those who died,” she said after crossing the finish line with a winning time of 20:56.

Photos by Deborah Wetzel

Standing with her sisters and cousin after taking part in the one-mile Kids’ Fun Run, 11-year-old Samantha Algozzino of East Quogue explained why she was at the race: “To remember him because he suffered for us, so we ran to show how much we care.”

Douglas Elliman’s Connelly real estate team was a lead sponsor of the 5K, donating $1,000. They were inspired by the story of East Quogue’s Steve Smith, who served alongside Tech. Sgt. Briggs in the 106th and was flying in a second chopper and witnessed the horrific crash. “When my husband, Rich, and I heard about Steve Smith from his wife and our team member, Viviana, we knew we had to donate and sign up as runners,” said Susan Connelly. “We also donate $10,000 every year to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warriors Foundation.” Tech. Sgt. Smith carried his 7-year-old son on his shoulders during the run. “Dashan was my best friend. He [was] a great person and we miss him,” he said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone ran the race with his 8-year-old son. “This is the first year that this 5K is part of the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series, which is eight races in all to support veterans,” he said. “This way we motivate more people and raise more money.”

Sixty members of the Suffolk County Police Academy also participated; several of them knew victims of the 2017 crash.

The Dashan J. Briggs Memorial Foundation will use proceeds from the 5K to award nine $2,000 scholarships to students at Riverhead and Comsewogue high schools, proof of the event’s fundraising success.

At the end of the 5K, Ms. Briggs addressed the crowd and two choppers from the 106th — the same aircraft her husband was in when he was killed — flew overhead.

“We lost a true hero, a loving husband, best friend and dedicated soldier,” she told them. “This is not just a race; it’s all of us coming together as a collective force.”