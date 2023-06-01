Daily Update: Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’; Real Estate Transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday June 1, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’
Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town and Greenport Village Boards explore new ways to protect the vital village waterfront
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Young musicians return to Perlman on Shelter Island: Summer program opens with free concert
Councilman sounds alarm on climate change: Negative impacts faster here than rest of state
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate Pride Month with festivities across the North Fork this June
Northforker’s ‘Agriculture Issue’ is now on newsstands
SOUTHFORKER
Don’t hide your pride! Find the rainbow at these LGBTQ+ events in June
The party starts moving outdoors for this first June weekend on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with low around 55 degrees.
