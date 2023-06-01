Daily Update: Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’; Real Estate Transfers

More than 600 people gathered on Sunday for the third annual Run for Briggs 5K at Enterprise Park in Calverton. Technical Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, served with the 106th Rescue Wing and was one of seven soldiers killed in a helicopter accident in Iraq five years ago. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

Here are the headlines for Thursday June 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’

Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town and Greenport Village Boards explore new ways to protect the vital village waterfront

Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Young musicians return to Perlman on Shelter Island: Summer program opens with free concert

Councilman sounds alarm on climate change: Negative impacts faster here than rest of state

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Pride Month with festivities across the North Fork this June

Northforker’s ‘Agriculture Issue’ is now on newsstands

SOUTHFORKER

Don’t hide your pride! Find the rainbow at these LGBTQ+ events in June

The party starts moving outdoors for this first June weekend on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with low around 55 degrees.

