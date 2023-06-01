Dorothy Anne Dietzel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and teacher, passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 93 in Ridgewood, N.J. She was a longtime resident of Riverhead.

She was born in New York on May 3, 1930, to Otto Zimmerman and Caroline Burthwick.

Dorothy dedicated her life to teaching at Hillside Grade School for many years, which touched the lives of countless students. She received a master’s degree in education, an accomplishment she was always proud of.

Dorothy had a kind and generous spirit which shone through in all her interactions with others. She was a devoted member of her church and loved spending time with her family, who were always dear to her heart.

To honor Dorothy’s life, there will be visitation services on Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A burial service will take place on Sunday, June 5, starting promptly at 11:45 a.m. at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, where Dorothy will be laid to rest. Family and friends are invited to gather at Nassau Knolls Cemetery before the burial ceremony from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for a quiet reflection on Dorothy’s life.

Dorothy is survived by her son, David Dietzel (Beth), who misses his mother deeply; granddaughters Elizabeth (Scott) and Katheryn (Andy); great-granddaughter Gwen; sister Ruth Kassner; and other family members who loved her dearly.

Dorothy was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 68 years.

Dorothy Anne Dietzel was a remarkable woman who lived a fulfilling life surrounded by love and compassion. Her presence will be missed but never forgotten by those whose lives she has touched.

This is a paid notice.