Suffolk police: arrest made in Tuesday stabbing death in Riverside

At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Southampton Town police responded to Nugent Drive in Riverside after a report of a man being stabbed, a release from Suffolk County Police said.

“The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead,” the release said.

Following an investigation, Suffolk County police charged Gelber Lopez-Perez, whom they characterized as “undomiciled,” with second-degree murder. He was held overnight at Southampton Town police headquarters for a Wednesday arraignment.

The suspect will be arraigned at 1 p.m. today.

This is a developing story and will be updated.