Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead police responded to an alarm at European Foods on Route 58 Friday night just before 11 p.m. An officer observed a man walking away from the location and noticed the glass had been broken out of the front door.

The officer approached the man and was able to detain him near the scene without incident. The man was later identified as Jose Montes-Fuentes, 21, of Riverhead.

Riverhead detectives conducted an investigation at the scene and arrested Mr. Montes-Fuentes, who was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed on one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree attempted burglary.

During processing, Mr. Montes-Fuentes was also found to have an active arrest warrant from Riverhead Justice Court on a prior unrelated matter. He was held overnight pending arraignment.

• Michael Capuano, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday at Target, according to police. Marianna Ramirez and Carlos Ortiz, ages and addresses unavailable, were also charged with petit larceny in the same incident, police said.

Mr. Capuano also was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at police headquarters.

• A burglary was reported at a home on Elton Street last Thursday morning. Additional information was not available.

• A Mill Road resident told police last Thursday that he sent $200 to an unknown female to remove him from a social media profile, according to police.

• Delando Henderson, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at the Under Armour store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday, according to police.

• Shawanna James, address and age unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at Big Lots on Route 58 Friday.

• Felecia Kayel, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday night on Route 58, according to police.

• Eddie Petty, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt Saturday night on Doctors Path, according to police.

• A man removed assorted items from Walgreens on Route 58 and fled on foot, police reported. Additional information was not available.

• Lester Yool Siquin, adress and age unavailable, was charged at police headquarters Saturday night with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and forceable touching.

• Nicolas Morales Espinoza, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Osborn Avenue.

• Riverhead police have concluded a two-week “Buckle Up New York: Click it or Ticket” campaign, which included both patrol methods and specific checkpoints to enforce seatbelt usage and other vehicle safety and traffic regulations

As a result, 938 summonses were issued, 278 via checkpoints and 660 through patrol activity. They covered violations related to seatbelt use, child restraint, cellphone use, vehicle operation without a license or with a suspended/revoked license, uninspected and unregistered vehicles and cracked windshields.

Riverhead police will participate in other campaigns sponsored by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee throughout the summer, according to officials.