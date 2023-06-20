Daily Update: Peconic Land Trust expanding trail network into Riverhead
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Land Trust expanding trail network into Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Athletes of the Year 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town committees rally to support clean water: Forum under library tent offers reality check
In-classroom boater safety courses for June and July
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate this month: Smoked duck carbonara from Digger’s Ales N’ Eats
North Fork Dream Home: Live your Disney dreams with this one-of-a-kind wonderland
SOUTHFORKER
Sag Harbor’s restaurant scene includes more diverse dining options
Step inside, the shopping’s fine
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 57 degrees.