Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘a callous disregard for human life’

Police have now released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on June 6 in Riverside.

Tony Fernando Alvado Ajcuc, 26, of Riverhead was killed after allegedly being stabbed by Gelber Lopez Perez, 20, following a fight between the two men in Grangebel Park, according to officials.

“The alleged actions of this defendant showed a callous disregard for a human life,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a press release. “This fatal stabbing happened in the middle of a busy day just a stone’s throw from the Riverhead courthouse. This alleged crime is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

According to investigators, Mr. Lopez Perez was in Grangebel Park June 6 at approximately 3 p.m. having an argument with one of two friends he was with, when the victim showed up to the park and asked why they were arguing. Mr. Lopez Perez and the victim then allegedly got into a physical altercation.

After the altercation, the victim left the park on foot and crossed four lanes of traffic on Nugent Drive, heading toward a nearby traffic circle. Witnesses observed Mr. Lopez Perez run after the victim across Nugent Drive, and then allegedly punch him in the head and neck, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Mr. Lopez Perez then allegedly jabbed at and stabbed the victim with a knife as the victim lay on the ground in a defensive posture, according to Mr. Tierney.

When Mr. Lopez Perez learned the police were on the way, he allegedly fled toward the park. A witness took a photograph of Mr. Lopez Perez as he ran from the scene, which was later provided to police. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Less than a half-hour later, police found and arrested Mr. Lopez Perez near Court Street and Griffing Avenue, a short distance from where the homicide occurred. Police also allegedly recovered a knife with what appeared to be blood stains from Mr. Lopez Perez’s waistband.

Mr. Lopez Perez was indicted by a grand jury Friday, June 9, and appeared in Suffolk County Court before Justice Stephen Braslow on June 15.

A criminal complaint filed in Southampton Justice Court says that Mr. Lopez Perez told a Suffolk County police detective, “I took out my knife from my pants and stabbed him one time in the chest.”

He was represented by attorney Ian Fitzgerald, who argued that the stabbing victim was the aggressor in the fight. Mr. Fitzgerald said in court that his client is from Guatemala and has family locally and would not be a flight risk. He said Mr. Lopez Perez is a carpenter and painter.

Judge Braslow ordered Mr. Lopez Perez held without bail.

He is charged with second-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison.

Mr. Lopez Perez is due back in court Monday, July 31, according to officials.