Daily Update: Onward and upward to Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River’s class of 2023; Real estate transfers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Onward and Upward to Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River’s class of 2023

Real Estate Transfers: June 29, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold farm-to-table pioneer shares his story

Real Estate Transfers: June 29, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 29, 2023

Students get Taylor’s Island tour: Kayak trip offers up close look

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening July Fourth weekend on the North Fork

Sunflower maze is back at Rottkamp’s — here’s what you need to know

SOUTHFORKER

Festivities for The Fourth start this weekend on the South Fork

Tasty tunes and awesome art take over the Hamptons

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

