Wading River man indicted in fatal car crash

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A Wading River man was indicted last Wednesday for allegedly speeding, driving drunk and causing a fatal two-car crash, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

George Hackett, 52, was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, driving while impaired by drugs, and other related charges following a high-speed crash on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue that caused the death of 82-year-old Franklin Blake of Queens.

“This defendant’s alleged actions of running away from the scene of this horrific crash and leaving an innocent person to die were cowardly and selfish,” said Mr. Tierney. “Anyone that gets caught driving impaired by drugs and endangering the lives of Suffolk County residents will be held accountable.”

According to court documents, at about 3:30 a.m. on June 8, Mr. Hackett — who was allegedly under the influence of a combination of drugs — was driving a black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue between Exits 64 and 65 at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear end of a 2010 Nissan Armada operated by Mr. Blake.

Mr. Blake’s car was thrown into the woods, and he died as a result of injuries he sustained, according to Mr. Tierney.

Mr. Hackett’s car rolled over but landed upright, and he continued on Sunrise Highway until the vehicle broke down less than a mile east of the crash site.

Mr. Hackett was found more than a mile from his vehicle, walking along Route 24 in Flanders.

Mr. Hackett was arraigned June 28 on an indictment by acting Supreme Court Justice Steven Pilewski for the following charges:

• aggravated vehicular homicide, a Class B felony;

• second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony;

• second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class D felony;

• leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a Class D felony;

• assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony;

• driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs, a Class D felony;

• two counts of driving while impaired by drugs, a Class D felony;

• circumventing an ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor; and

• reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Judge Pilewski ordered bail set in the amount of $1 million cash or $2 million bond. Mr. Hackett is due back in court July 26, and is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.