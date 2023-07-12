Police: Barber charged with attempted sexual abuse involving 11-year-old boy

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Two men were arrested Tuesday on charges related to the attempted abuse of one of the men’s son, according to Riverhead Town Police.

It was reported to police Tuesday that in the evening hours on Monday, an 11-year-old male and his father were customers at Larry’s Barbershop, located at 1352 East Main Street.

The father had consumed alcohol with the barber, later identified as Hilario Hernandez Dela Cruz, and subsequently became intoxicated.

Police said Hernandez Dela Cruz then attempted to touch the 11-year-old male, and offered the child money to allow him to perform a sexual act on him.

The 11-year-old male was able to contact his mother and was removed from the location, physically unharmed, according to police.

The father, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Hernandez Dela Cruz was arrested for first-degree attempted sexual abuse, as well as for third-degree criminal solicitation and for endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held for arraignment, police said.