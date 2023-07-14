Rainy forecast postpones tonight’s Alive on 25

A youngster gets her face painted at Alive on 25 on July 29, 2022 (Credit: Chris Francescani)

The second installment of this summer’s Alive on 25 pop up festival in Riverhead has been postponed due to a rainy forecast for the evening of July 14. The event has been rescheduled for August 18, according to Kristy Verity, executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association.

“Over the past few days, we have been watching the changing forecast and this was a tough call!” Ms. Verity said in a statement. “NOAA Weather Service and Brookhaven National Lab are calling for showers between 8-10 p.m.

“We’ve taken concerns for power, financial impact on vendors, operations and public attendance into consideration when making the decision to postpone tonight’s Alive on 25 and utilize the [Aug. 18] rain date instead.

“Many of our downtown businesses are moving the fun indoors this evening,” Ms. Verity said in the statement. “Visit the community calendar on downtownriverhead.org for a list of things to do in Riverhead.”

The popular annual festival’s third and fourth installments are scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 11. Beginning last summer, the event was moved from summer Thursday nights to Friday nights.

Each summer, Alive on 25 shuts down Main Street for a street fair with live music on several stages, food, games, vendors and other pop-ups including classic car shows. The first of this year’s Alive on 25 events on June 30 included fireworks.

Several other events are planned for the downtown area this year.

• The BID lineup calls for Reflexions: Art in the Park, cohosted with the East End Tourism Alliance, to take place at Grangebel Park on Friday, July 21; Saturday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Sept. 30 in conjunction with an Oktoberfest celebration.

• The Cardboard Boat Race, co-hosted with the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

More BIDMA events are scheduled for later this year, including:

• The popular Halloween Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, with a rain date of Oct. 28.

• The annual Holiday Parade and Bonfire co-hosted with the Riverhead Lion’s Club on the riverfront on Saturday, Dec. 9.