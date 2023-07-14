William P. Snay of Riverhead died July 11, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Born Oct. 24, 1942, in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, to Ernest P. Snay and Mary Fitzpatrick, he completed his high school education and went on to trade school.

Mr. Snay served in the Air Force for four years. He was married to Marion Snay (Marsh) for 53 years. His career spanned 32 years at Grumman Aerospace, where he worked as a night supervisor. His hobbies included golf, watching NASCAR, and all things related to his job at Grumman.

He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Petrain, and brothers, Joseph and Ernest Snay. He is survived by his wife, Marion Snay; daughter, Madlyn Davis (Bill Jakob); granddaughter, Meghan Davis; sister, Sandra Bastien (Fred); brother, Roy Snay (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.