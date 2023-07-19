Riverhead All-Stars Little League World Series journey cut short

Grayson Gradischer heads to first for the Riverhead All-Stars. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead’s quest through the New York State Little League World Series tournament came to an end in the Section 4 bracket with a 12-1 loss against Smithtown at Stotzky Park Saturday morning.

Coming off an undefeated run to secure the District 36 crown, Riverhead couldn’t muster enough runs to make an impact against the other Long Island district winners. In the opening game Friday, Riverhead lost to West Islip, knocking them into the loser’s bracket in the double elimination tournament before their season ended Saturday with the second loss.

In each of the first three innings against Smithtown, Riverhead (7-2) had an opportunity to score with two runners on base but just couldn’t get the hits necessary to break through the dominant pitching of the Smithtown All Stars.

“We got tripped up by some of these bigger teams out west in the sectionals,” Riverhead head coach Jason Kwasna said. “All in all, these boys had a great season. We took our lumps in the last two games but they accomplished a lot. They played their hearts out and left it all on the field.”

Connor Miller led the way for Riverhead with two hits — one being a run-scoring single that drifted over the shortstop’s head. Tye Marelli and Crosby Palmeri each added a single in the loss. Grayson Gradischer got the start on the mound and kept the game close through the first three innings only allowing two runs. Gradischer finished the game with five strikeouts.

The thorn in the side for Riverhead was Smithtown’s Dylan Zizzo, who hit a perfect three-for-three in the victory, including two home runs that cleared the right field fence.

It just wasn’t in the cards this time around for Riverhead.

“A lot of these kids, I’ve coached for and against them since tee ball,” Kwasna said. “This very well could have been my last Little League team with my kid aging out so I couldn’t be more proud of the boys and their accomplishments.”

Though the Little League season has ended, everyone on the team will continue to play travel ball over the summer.

“Eight of our boys play for the Riverhead Waves, one plays for the North Shore Giants and three play for the Eastern A’s,” Kwasna said. “So this season may be over but there’s much more baseball still left to be played.”

The ultimate goal is to get them prepped for their middle school team and then, most importantly, for high school ball. Riverhead’s young varsity team only managed to eke out one win this season so knowing there’s help on the way is definitely welcoming news.

“If this group continues to stick together and especially with the bond these guys have, and the great families they belong to, they’ll be something to be reckoned with at the high school level,” Kwasna said. “These kids work so hard. They’re dedicated and work all offseason towards getting better. The sky’s the limit, honestly.”