Daily Update: More apartments OK’d for downtown Riverhead; Barber indicted for attempted sexual abuse

A new apartment building was approved for the site of this house on McDermott Avenue. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

More apartments OK’d for downtown Riverhead

Police: Barber indicted for attempted sexual abuse involving 11-year-old boy

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A closer look at Albert Einstein’s famous summer in Southold

East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Shelter Island Country Club course undergoes major improvements

Light winds, competitive races for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club

NORTHFORKER

The Tall Ship of Delaware returns to Greenport Harbor this August

Where to find old-school food and fun on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Twirl it up! Pasta Ramen pop-up in Water Mill ends August 7

Jazz, talks, all the stuff ya need. We gotcha here on the South Fork

WEATHER

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will be mostly sunny today with a high near 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62 degrees.

