Daily Update: Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons; Responders to get priority for affordable housing

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge #71 and tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons

Responders to get priority for affordable housing

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue barn nominated for historic registry dates to 1860

Kait’s Angels’ annual fundraiser returns

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Student program to focus on the world of work

Increase in Shelter Island dog population

NORTHFORKER

The house that wine built: Long Island Wine Country at 50

North Fork Dream Home: Soak in tranquility with this Jamesport home

SOUTHFORKER

Actor Steve Guttenberg performs “Tales from the Guttenberg Bible” at Bay Street Theater

Dream Day: Sunrise to Sundown on Main Street, Bridgehampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 80 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 56 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

