Daily Update: Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons; Responders to get priority for affordable housing
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons
Responders to get priority for affordable housing
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue barn nominated for historic registry dates to 1860
Kait’s Angels’ annual fundraiser returns
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Student program to focus on the world of work
Increase in Shelter Island dog population
NORTHFORKER
The house that wine built: Long Island Wine Country at 50
North Fork Dream Home: Soak in tranquility with this Jamesport home
SOUTHFORKER
Actor Steve Guttenberg performs “Tales from the Guttenberg Bible” at Bay Street Theater
Dream Day: Sunrise to Sundown on Main Street, Bridgehampton
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 80 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 56 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.