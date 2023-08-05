Southampton Blotter: Flanders man charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

At about 8:22 p.m. Saturday, Southampton police received a report of a man standing in the roadway yelling at cars in the vicinity of a hardware store on County Road 39 in Tuckahoe. Officers responded and found a “highly intoxicated adult male” standing in the middle of the westbound lanes, yelling at passing vehicles and blocking traffic, police said.

Officers made several requests that he move out of the roadway and he failed to comply, police said. In one instance, he approached officers in an aggressive manner, removed the shirt he was wearing, threatened the officers and slammed his fists on the hood of a patrol car.

Wayne Conforti, 34, of Flanders was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

• A Flanders man was arrested on a variety of charges following an accident Saturday, according to Southampton Town police. At 9:03 p.m., police received a report of a motor vehicle accident on County Road 104, in the vicinity of County Road 105, in Flanders.

Patrol and detective units responded and found that two vehicles traveling in opposite directions had collided head-on, causing total-loss damage to both vehicles and injuring two occupants of one vehicle, police said.

The driver of the other involved vehicle removed his rear license plate, then left the scene without first reporting to anyone, police said.

“This was an apparent attempt to avoid detection and responsibility for his/her actions,” police said in a release.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the injured parties were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After a lengthy investigation, the driver who fled the scene was located at his home, uninjured. He admitted to his role in the accident and that he consciously left the scene without first reporting to anyone.

Edin Vargas, 23, of Flanders was then arrested and charged with three misdemeanors — second-degree obstruction of government administration, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that caused physical Injury and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree — and numerous other traffic infractions.

Mr. Vargas was transported to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he was processed and released on a field appearance ticket with a future arraignment date.

• A Southampton Town police officer was injured last Monday after a suspect’s car was left without the brake on and rolled into the officer, according to police.

At about 8:33 p.m. July 24, police arrested Nicholas Fisher, 37, of Riverhead after he was observed driving south on Flanders Road with no tail lights on.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued onto Evergreen Road and then onto Priscilla Avenue, according to police. After Mr. Fisher, who had violated multiple vehicle and traffic laws, eventually stopped, he exited the car and fled the scene, police said.

While police attempted to make the arrest, the vehicle Mr. Fisher had been driving — which had not been placed in park — rolled backward, according to police.

The car struck a different parked vehicle, the police officer and the officer’s vehicle, according to officials.

All of the vehicles sustained damage and the officer was injured, police said.

Asked about the extent of the injury, Lt. Todd Spencer said, “As of now abrasions, bruising and pain- we are awaiting further testing to determine the severity of the injuries to his leg/knee.”

Mr. Fisher surrendered after a brief foot pursuit and was placed under arrest. He was charged with second-degree assault (a felony), second-degree obstructing governmental administration (a misdemeanor) and multiple violations.

Mr. Fisher was transported to Southampton Town police headquarters for processing and he was held for a morning arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court.

• Southampton police received reports last Thursday of overnight larcenies from several motor vehicles in the Riverside area. The department’s Community Response Unit and Detective Division, conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Michael Meade, 38, who is undomiciled, in the Riverhead area.

Mr. Meade had entered and stolen items from inside several unlocked vehicles during the early morning hours. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested and processed at Southampton police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to return to Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

• On Friday at about 10:51 p.m., a Southampton Town police detective observed a vehicle headed north on Flanders Road, in the vicinity of Old Riverhead Road, and failing to maintain its lane of travel, police said. The ensuing traffic stop and investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated, police said.

Cornelio Flores-Alonso of Riverhead, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and was issued summonses for multiple traffic violations, according to police. He was processed at Southampton police headquarters and held for morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.