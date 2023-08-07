Daily Update: Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork; Guilty plea in child abuse case
Here are the headlines for Monday, August 7, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork
Guilty plea in ‘unthinkable’ child abuse case
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Summer league quest ends in semifinals
Bereavement support coming to Southold
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Dining al fresco around the Island: Wednesday events on through August
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The County Legislature has failed us
NORTHFORKER
Inside New Suffolk’s beloved Wednesday night races
Celebrating a late-summer staple: A complete guide to understanding melons on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Save Room for Ice Cream: Getting into the swing of soft serve at The Sweet Spot
East End Arts: This is Onna House, hear her roar
WEATHER
There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degress according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
