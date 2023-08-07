Daily Update: Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork; Guilty plea in child abuse case

First responders treat “victims” at the mass casualty training exercise in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 7, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork

Guilty plea in ‘unthinkable’ child abuse case

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Summer league quest ends in semifinals

Bereavement support coming to Southold

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Dining al fresco around the Island: Wednesday events on through August

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The County Legislature has failed us

NORTHFORKER

Inside New Suffolk’s beloved Wednesday night races

Celebrating a late-summer staple: A complete guide to understanding melons on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Save Room for Ice Cream: Getting into the swing of soft serve at The Sweet Spot

East End Arts: This is Onna House, hear her roar

WEATHER

There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degress according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

