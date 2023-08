Scene from the 12th annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The 12th annual Cardboard Boat Race kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 5, in downtown Riverhead.

The boat race has traditionally been one of the most popular events of the summer season.

The event began with a head-to-head race between the town supervisors of Riverhead and Southampton, or their designees.

See more photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson