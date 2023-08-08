Diana M. Kellerman

June 14, 1949 – August 1, 2023

Diana was raised in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., with her three sisters and two brothers, in a quaint little town where their roots went way back many generations.

She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Clemens Dehm. Also by her sister Barbara Dehm-DeMidio in 1990. Diana was also predeceased by her beautiful and talented daughter Janel Marie Kellerman, whose life ended at 22 years old in 1990 due to a long courageous battle with cancer. Lastly, Diana’s brother John, left this world unexpectedly in 2022.

Now in Patchogue, N.Y., I leave behind my life partner of 34 years, Arthur F. Schlette; my two sons Craig (Jamie) and Gary II; grandchildren Janel, Marin, Julian and Gary III; my sisters Fran Galati (Joe), Chris Zula (Jim); my brother Michael and my sister-in-law Frances Di’ Gregorio (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews!

Visitation for Diana Marie Kellerman took place Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. in Patchogue.

A funeral Mass was celebrated the following morning at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. She was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

