Daily Update: Residents remain dubious about Calverton Aviation & Technology’s plans to develop EPCAL

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Residents remain dubious about Calverton Aviation & Technology’s plans to develop EPCAL

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Park district commissioners call for all-hands meeting

Fishers Island to get a DMV outpost

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Dozens of puppies rescued from ‘hoarder home’ up for adoption at Southold shelter

Site to build affordable housing on hold — could be for septic system

NORTHFORKER

The Silver Sands’ modern yet sensitive overhaul remains rooted in nostalgia

Blues festival returns to Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Summer’s best pasta from chef Michael Ayoub

South Fork Dream Home: California livin’ in East Quogue

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 65 degrees.

